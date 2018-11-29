Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ResMed Inc. (RMD) to Announce $0.93 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) will report earnings per share of $0.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ResMed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.89. ResMed reported earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ResMed will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $588.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.66 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 13.94%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ResMed from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

RMD stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.96. 6,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,129. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97. ResMed has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $116.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.93%.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $228,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,232 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 5,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.52, for a total value of $621,829.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,926,767.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,920 shares of company stock worth $2,757,924. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,567,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,680,251,000 after acquiring an additional 69,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,180,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,289,550,000 after acquiring an additional 226,612 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 0.3% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,841,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $558,416,000 after acquiring an additional 14,627 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ResMed by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,632,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of ResMed by 323.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,367,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

