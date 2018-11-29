Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Qiagen NV (QGEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect Qiagen NV (NASDAQ:QGEN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Qiagen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.42. Qiagen reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Qiagen will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Qiagen.

Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $377.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QGEN. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Qiagen from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Commerzbank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qiagen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.13.

NASDAQ:QGEN opened at $35.00 on Monday. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $39.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QGEN. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Qiagen by 548.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Qiagen by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Qiagen during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Qiagen during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Qiagen during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. (QIAGEN) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing Sample to Insight solutions that transform biological samples into molecular insights. Its Sample to Insight solutions integrate sample and assay technologies, bioinformatics and automation systems. Its sample technologies are used for isolating and preparing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), ribonucleic acid (RNA) and proteins from blood or other liquids, tissue, plants or other materials.

