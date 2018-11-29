Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Potbelly Corp (PBPB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) to report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Potbelly’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.01. Potbelly reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Potbelly.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.82 million. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a positive return on equity of 7.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. TheStreet cut Potbelly from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised Potbelly from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Potbelly by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,310,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,119,000 after purchasing an additional 75,769 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Potbelly during the third quarter worth approximately $456,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Potbelly by 31.2% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 177,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 42,220 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Potbelly during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Potbelly during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBPB opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $257.64 million, a PE ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.78. Potbelly has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $14.15.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. It offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, and other items. As of November 9, 2018, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

