Zacks: Analysts Expect KB Home (KBH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Analysts predict that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will report $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.00. KB Home posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. KB Home had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KBH shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of KB Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their target price on shares of KB Home from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of KB Home from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.84.

In other KB Home news, SVP William R. Hollinger sold 79,564 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $1,906,353.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,619,554.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the second quarter worth $277,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the third quarter worth $262,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the second quarter worth $1,009,000. South Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 2.6% during the second quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 194,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the second quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBH stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $21.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,852. KB Home has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $38.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers.

