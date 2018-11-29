Zacks: Analysts Expect Horizon Global Corp (HZN) to Post -$0.26 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN) to post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Horizon Global posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 136.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Global will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Horizon Global.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.28 million. Horizon Global had a negative net margin of 20.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

HZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Horizon Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Horizon Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Horizon Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.71.

In other Horizon Global news, Director Denise Ilitch purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $45,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,827 shares in the company, valued at $74,189.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jay Goldbaum purchased 20,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $55,807.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 46,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,240.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 67,220 shares of company stock worth $171,037. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZN. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,152,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in Horizon Global by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 941,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after buying an additional 194,246 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $927,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,610,000. Finally, Sagard Capital Partners Management Corp bought a new stake in Horizon Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,230,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HZN opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.60. The stock has a market cap of $45.96 million, a PE ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20. Horizon Global has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $14.80.

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products to the automotive aftermarket, retail, and original equipment channels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa.

