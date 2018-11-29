Zacks: Analysts Expect First Midwest Bancorp Inc (FMBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $174.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) to post sales of $174.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $172.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $176.90 million. First Midwest Bancorp posted sales of $154.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full year sales of $661.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $658.40 million to $667.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $721.52 million, with estimates ranging from $715.30 million to $733.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $167.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FMBI shares. BidaskClub raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price objective on First Midwest Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a $25.00 price objective on First Midwest Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Midwest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.92.

FMBI opened at $23.24 on Thursday. First Midwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from First Midwest Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.59%.

In related news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson acquired 4,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $100,123.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,880,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,680,000 after buying an additional 448,194 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,293,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,707,000 after buying an additional 155,942 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,766,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,927,000 after buying an additional 78,004 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,140,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,905,000 after buying an additional 77,340 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,442,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,730,000 after buying an additional 164,131 shares during the period. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and auto loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

