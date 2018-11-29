Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.09. Eagle Bulk Shipping posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 700%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $53.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.49 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 3.52%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings purchased 1,220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.57 per share, for a total transaction of $5,575,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp purchased 93,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $435,963.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,116,994 shares of company stock valued at $9,680,397. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLE. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 278.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 16,601 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 319.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,944 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 20,514 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 57,096.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 33,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EGLE traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $4.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,152. The stock has a market cap of $347.66 million, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.73. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

