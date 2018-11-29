Yocoin Price Hits $0.0086 on Exchanges (YOC)

Yocoin (CURRENCY:YOC) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Yocoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Livecoin, OOOBTC and BTC-Alpha. Yocoin has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and $12,960.00 worth of Yocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Yocoin has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00795732 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00016891 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00001540 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00012006 BTC.

Yocoin Coin Profile

Yocoin (CRYPTO:YOC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 19th, 2016. Yocoin’s total supply is 534,635,508 coins and its circulating supply is 323,836,853 coins. The official website for Yocoin is www.yocoin.org . Yocoin’s official Twitter account is @yocoin15 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Yocoin Coin Trading

Yocoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, OOOBTC, Stocks.Exchange and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

