Yeti Holdings Inc (YETI) Major Shareholder Sells $13,022,910.00 in Stock

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) major shareholder Group Fund V. L.P. Cortec sold 723,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $13,022,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of YETI stock traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,259. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $19.21.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.16 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on YETI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Yeti in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Yeti in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Yeti in a report on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Yeti in a report on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Yeti in a report on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

