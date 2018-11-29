Xencor (XNCR) vs. Reliv International (RELV) Head to Head Survey

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) and Reliv International (NASDAQ:RELV) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Xencor has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reliv International has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

82.2% of Xencor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Reliv International shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Xencor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.6% of Reliv International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Xencor and Reliv International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xencor $35.71 million 64.72 -$48.92 million ($1.05) -39.14 Reliv International $41.79 million 0.22 -$690,000.00 N/A N/A

Reliv International has higher revenue and earnings than Xencor.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Xencor and Reliv International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xencor 0 1 6 0 2.86 Reliv International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Xencor presently has a consensus price target of $41.17, suggesting a potential upside of 0.16%. Given Xencor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Xencor is more favorable than Reliv International.

Profitability

This table compares Xencor and Reliv International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xencor N/A -13.69% -11.76% Reliv International -5.83% -12.29% -8.21%

Summary

Xencor beats Reliv International on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; and XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that has been completed Phase I clinical trial for asthma and allergic diseases. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; XmAb13676 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and XmAb18087, which is in Phase I clinical trial for neuroendocrine tumors and gastrointestinal stromal tumors. In addition, the company offers MOR208, an antibody drug, that in Phase III clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphomas, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and AMG424, a bispecific CD38 x CD3 preclinical candidate for various myeloma. Further, it is developing bispecific antibodies to treat various cancers, such as XmAb20717, XmAb22841, and XmAb23104, which are in preclinical Phase. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc. to develop and commercialize bispecific and other Fc engineered antibody drug candidates using its proprietary XmAb technologies and drug candidates, as well as MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; license agreement with Amgen Inc. to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc.was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

About Reliv International

Reliv' International, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets nutritional supplements that address basic nutrition, wellness needs, weight management, and sports nutrition. Its nutritional supplements primarily include Reliv Classic and Reliv NOW, which are basic nutritional supplements containing a balanced blend of vitamins, minerals, proteins, and herbs; Innergize!, an isotonic sports supplement in two flavors; FibRestore, a high-fiber and antioxidant supplement; and LunaRich X, a soy concentrate with elevated levels of lunasin in capsule form. The company markets and sells its products through a network of distributors in the United States, Australia, Austria, Canada, France, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. Reliv' International, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.

