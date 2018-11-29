Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH) Receives $71.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.83.

WH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer set a $69.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

WH stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,484. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $66.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.42 million. The company’s revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

In other news, insider Stephen P. Holmes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $2,362,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David B. Wyshner acquired 3,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.52 per share, for a total transaction of $200,033.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,692,700.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WH. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 24.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 86.9% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 23.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 36,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

