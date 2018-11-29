Wishbone Gold (WSBN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Shares of Wishbone Gold PLC (LON:WSBN) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00), with a volume of 420000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09 ($0.00).

About Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN)

Wishbone Gold Plc engages in the resource evaluation, and gold production and trading activities. The company holds interest in the four gold exploration licenses covering an area of 34,000 acres in north east Queensland, Australia. It also operates as a precious metals and gem trader in Dubai, Columbia, Honduras, Chile, and Peru.

