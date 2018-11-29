Windsor Capital Management LLC Has $16.80 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Windsor Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 7.6% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,236,891,000 after purchasing an additional 119,164 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,725,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,297,367,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869,538 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,541,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,084 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,954,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,700 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,845,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,780 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV opened at $276.63 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $254.77 and a fifty-two week high of $296.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

