Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 862,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,456 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $121,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,089,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,226,408,000 after purchasing an additional 32,549 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 0.7% in the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,175,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,389,000 after buying an additional 44,291 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,031,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,157,000 after buying an additional 13,436 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 12.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,571,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,538,000 after buying an additional 169,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 6.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,362,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,016,000 after buying an additional 80,082 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WLTW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. Citigroup set a $165.00 price objective on Willis Towers Watson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.64.

Shares of WLTW stock opened at $159.49 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 12 month low of $134.50 and a 12 month high of $164.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.20%.

In other news, insider Adam Garrard sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $268,589.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,473.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd J. Jones sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.56, for a total transaction of $381,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,778,923.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,280 shares of company stock worth $2,251,211. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. Its Human Capital and Benefits segment provides actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

