William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 97,377 Shares of Middleby Corp (MIDD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,910,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,377 shares during the period. Middleby makes up about 0.9% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.42% of Middleby worth $247,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Middleby in the second quarter worth approximately $523,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 4.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 174,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 9.4% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 133,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 13.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period.

Shares of Middleby stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.06. 445,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,975. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.83. Middleby Corp has a 12 month low of $98.06 and a 12 month high of $138.89.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.46 million. Middleby had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 22.14%. Middleby’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Middleby Corp will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Middleby from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Seaport Global Securities raised Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Wellington Shields raised Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Middleby presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.83.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers cooking and warming equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

