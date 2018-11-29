William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 663,821 Shares of Horizon Pharma PLC (HZNP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,601,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663,821 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Horizon Pharma worth $207,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HZNP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Pharma by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,630,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,878,000 after purchasing an additional 178,887 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Horizon Pharma by 51.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,014,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,700 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Pharma by 15.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,769,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,225,000 after purchasing an additional 366,348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Horizon Pharma by 36.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,315,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,347,000 after purchasing an additional 617,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Horizon Pharma by 16.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,281,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,787,000 after purchasing an additional 314,156 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on HZNP. TheStreet raised shares of Horizon Pharma from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Horizon Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Horizon Pharma from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. JMP Securities set a $22.00 target price on shares of Horizon Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Horizon Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

In other news, Chairman Timothy P. Walbert sold 408,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $8,795,794.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 650,404 shares in the company, valued at $14,009,702.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Horizon Pharma stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $20.34. The company had a trading volume of 17,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29. Horizon Pharma PLC has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $23.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.84 million. Horizon Pharma had a negative net margin of 18.70% and a positive return on equity of 27.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Pharma PLC will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Pharma Company Profile

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's marketed medicine portfolio consists of RAVICTI for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; PROCYSBI to treat nephropathic cystinosis; ACTIMMUNE for the treatment of chronic granulomatous disease and malignant osteopetrosis; BUPHENYL to treat urea cycle disorders; and QUINSAIR for the treatment of chronic pulmonary infections due to pseudomonas aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis patients.

