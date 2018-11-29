Westpac Banking Corp Has $7.65 Million Stake in Fortive Corp (FTV)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,950 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Fortive were worth $7,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Fortive during the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the second quarter valued at about $932,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Fortive during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Fortive by 5,816.7% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTV traded up $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $74.99. 1,772,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,612. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. Fortive Corp has a 52 week low of $69.03 and a 52 week high of $88.34.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 15.72%. Analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.69%.

In other Fortive news, insider William W. Pringle sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $34,833.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,639 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,802.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Emily A. Weaver sold 9,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total transaction of $699,126.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,729.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,382 shares of company stock valued at $10,729,598 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTV. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 price target on shares of Fortive and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.73.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

