Westpac Banking Corp Has $36.24 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,436 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 0.6% of Westpac Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $36,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,829,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $969,984,000 after buying an additional 110,894 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,486,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,162,000 after buying an additional 164,400 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,393,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $393,838,000 after buying an additional 29,782 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,267,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $326,644,000 after buying an additional 201,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,174,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $313,215,000 after buying an additional 120,784 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup set a $194.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.90.

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $144.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,146. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.30 and a 1-year high of $167.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The conglomerate reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

In other news, VP Krishna Mikkilineni sold 28,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $4,061,434.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 91,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,187,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 3,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $590,922.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,670.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,644 shares of company stock valued at $6,597,099 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

