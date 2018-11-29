Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Holdings in Wingstop Inc (WING)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 47,113 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.25% of Wingstop worth $25,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,087,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 25.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after purchasing an additional 25,544 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 46.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Get Wingstop alerts:

WING has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Wingstop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut shares of Wingstop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

WING stock opened at $64.02 on Thursday. Wingstop Inc has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $75.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Wingstop had a net margin of 21.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $38.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a $3.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.55%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

In other Wingstop news, Director Michael J. Hislop sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $407,749.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stacy Peterson sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $227,013.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,290.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/wells-fargo-company-mn-trims-holdings-in-wingstop-inc-wing.html.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.