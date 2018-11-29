Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $26.01 Million Position in Signature Bank (SBNY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,472 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,643 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.41% of Signature Bank worth $26,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in Signature Bank by 1,408.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $135.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.92.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $118.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $161.92.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $329.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.77 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.14%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

