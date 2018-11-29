Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $25.48 Million Holdings in Evergy (EVRG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 463,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,157 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Evergy were worth $25,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the second quarter worth $101,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the second quarter worth $102,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the second quarter worth $102,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Evergy during the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Evergy by 2,742.5% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter.

Get Evergy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EVRG opened at $59.13 on Thursday. Evergy has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $61.10.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 28th.

In other news, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $56,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 4,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $285,962.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,585 shares of company stock worth $908,980.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 target price on shares of Evergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Evergy from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $25.48 Million Holdings in Evergy (EVRG)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/wells-fargo-company-mn-has-25-48-million-holdings-in-evergy-evrg.html.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Featured Story: What is an SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.