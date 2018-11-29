Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 190,301 Shares of Apollo Investment Corp. (AINV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,481,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,301 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $24,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the second quarter valued at $402,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 48.2% during the second quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 96,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 31,506 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the second quarter valued at $655,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 312,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the second quarter valued at $508,000. 46.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Apollo Investment from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine cut Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Apollo Investment in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Investment in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apollo Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.70.

AINV opened at $5.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84. Apollo Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Apollo Investment’s stock is set to reverse split on Friday, November 30th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, October 30th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, November 29th.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $66.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.38 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 26.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apollo Investment Corp. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.28%. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 98.36%.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

