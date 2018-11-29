Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,655 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co makes up approximately 0.7% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $37,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. GFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.6% in the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 170,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 5.8% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 624,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,802,000 after purchasing an additional 34,205 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.3% during the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 468,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 201,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,602,000 after acquiring an additional 121,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,454,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,094,000 after acquiring an additional 79,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

WFC stock opened at $54.35 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $259.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.90 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.85%.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 23rd that permits the company to buyback 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Edward Jones raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.79.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/wells-fargo-co-wfc-shares-sold-by-shell-asset-management-co.html.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.