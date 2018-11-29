Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for STAAR Surgical (STAA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ: STAA):

11/26/2018 – STAAR Surgical was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/20/2018 – STAAR Surgical was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/8/2018 – STAAR Surgical was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/8/2018 – STAAR Surgical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Staar Surgical Company has evolved to become a developer, manufacturer and global distributor of products used by ophthalmologists and other eye care professionals to improve or correct vision in patients suffering from refractive conditions, cataracts and glaucoma. “

11/7/2018 – STAAR Surgical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Staar Surgical Company has evolved to become a developer, manufacturer and global distributor of products used by ophthalmologists and other eye care professionals to improve or correct vision in patients suffering from refractive conditions, cataracts and glaucoma. “

10/23/2018 – STAAR Surgical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Staar Surgical Company has evolved to become a developer, manufacturer and global distributor of products used by ophthalmologists and other eye care professionals to improve or correct vision in patients suffering from refractive conditions, cataracts and glaucoma. “

NASDAQ STAA opened at $38.21 on Thursday. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $54.00. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,821.00 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 3.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 367.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

