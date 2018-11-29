Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cyberark Software (CYBR)

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ: CYBR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/20/2018 – Cyberark Software was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/11/2018 – Cyberark Software had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We Got The Beat…We Got The Beat. PT to $96 We continue to believe CYBR’s financial profile offers an investment profile with a margin of safety typically not found at a company at this scale and growth level. We believe the current level of execution along with further upside from cross-selling/up-selling and continued partner/channel leverage as well as secular expansion opportunities could drive both growth and profitability higher than expectations. We are raising our PT to $96 from $87 prior. Remain Outperform rated. See additional thoughts below. CYBR reported strong 3Q18 results across all metrics with total revenue notably ~$6M ahead of our prior estimate. As we saw last quarter the revenue beat more than flowed through to non-GAAP operating income which came in ~$9M higher than our prior estimate.””

11/8/2018 – Cyberark Software had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – Cyberark Software had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – Cyberark Software had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $75.00 to $89.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – Cyberark Software had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2018 – Cyberark Software had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc to $85.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – Cyberark Software was given a new $95.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – Cyberark Software had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2018 – Cyberark Software was given a new $91.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2018 – Cyberark Software is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2018 – Cyberark Software was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

CYBR opened at $70.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 96.99, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.08. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 52 week low of $40.63 and a 52 week high of $84.21.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.82 million. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,485,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,529,000 after purchasing an additional 178,712 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,474,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,737,000 after purchasing an additional 858,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 180.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,198,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,668,000 after purchasing an additional 771,727 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,189,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,875,000 after purchasing an additional 117,867 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 642,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,481,000 after purchasing an additional 135,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software-based security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. Its privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that prevents user passwords and SSH keys; Privileged Session Manager that protects windows based systems, databases, virtual machines, network devices, Web sites, and SaaS applications; and Privileged Threat Analytics that enables to detect, alert, and respond to anomalous privileged activity.

