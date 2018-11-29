Waste Connections (WCN) PT Set at $87.00 by TD Securities

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) received a $87.00 target price from equities researchers at TD Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WCN. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Oppenheimer set a $87.00 price target on Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Waste Connections from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Connections from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.30.

NYSE WCN traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $78.38. 22,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $65.06 and a 52 week high of $81.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.11.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $943,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Darrell W. Chambliss sold 6,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $518,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at $178,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc, a solid waste services company, provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, office paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

