WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 408 Shares of S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 800.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 22,042 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 209.0% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 65.0% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $202,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded S&P Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on S&P Global from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on S&P Global from $197.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on S&P Global from $242.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.00.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $183.13. 6,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,928. The company has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18. S&P Global Inc has a one year low of $162.25 and a one year high of $217.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 340.41% and a net margin of 27.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total transaction of $41,289.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $56,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/washington-trust-co-sells-408-shares-of-sp-global-inc-spgi.html.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.