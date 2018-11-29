WASHINGTON TRUST Co Reduces Position in EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,700 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,327,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,395,816,000 after buying an additional 212,583 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,769,668 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,415,007,000 after buying an additional 1,059,509 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,332,917 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $680,320,000 after buying an additional 238,860 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,805,265 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $485,438,000 after buying an additional 254,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,447,371 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $428,957,000 after buying an additional 343,550 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EOG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.89. The stock had a trading volume of 21,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,203,617. EOG Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $96.54 and a 1-year high of $133.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.46, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.90% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company’s revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $132.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $156.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.61.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $209,305.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,809,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David W. Trice sold 2,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $317,198.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,533,404.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

