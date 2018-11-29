WASHINGTON TRUST Co Lowers Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,335 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned approximately 0.23% of B&G Foods worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BGS. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the second quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the second quarter valued at about $285,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 39.9% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 11,443 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 33.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 130,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 33,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 13.5% in the second quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 35,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.22.

In related news, Director Cheryl M. Palmer sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $354,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,007.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BGS stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.61. 2,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,178. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.52. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $39.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $422.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.53 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

