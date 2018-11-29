Warburg Research Analysts Give KWS Saat (KWS) a €334.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €334.00 ($388.37) price objective on KWS Saat (ETR:KWS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. equinet set a €348.00 ($404.65) target price on shares of KWS Saat and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Nord/LB set a €325.00 ($377.91) target price on shares of KWS Saat and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €315.00 ($366.28) target price on shares of KWS Saat and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of KWS Saat in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €328.00 ($381.40).

KWS stock opened at €289.00 ($336.05) on Wednesday. KWS Saat has a 52-week low of €282.25 ($328.20) and a 52-week high of €383.15 ($445.52).

KWS SAAT SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and distribution of seed for agriculture worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, and Cereals. The Corn segment produces and distributes corn seeds, rapeseeds, soybeans, sunflowers, and sorghum.

