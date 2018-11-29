Walthausen & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 49,170 Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP)

Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 49,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USAP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 7.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 49.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 19.8% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 26,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the third quarter worth $231,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Stainless & Alloy Products alerts:

In other Universal Stainless & Alloy Products news, VP Christopher M. Zimmer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $138,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,235.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Cowen set a $30.00 target price on shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ USAP traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.41. The stock had a trading volume of 48,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,553. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $31.20. The company has a market cap of $167.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.51.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $69.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.02 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 4.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Walthausen & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 49,170 Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/walthausen-co-llc-purchases-shares-of-49170-universal-stainless-alloy-products-usap.html.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.