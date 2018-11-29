Walmart Inc (WMT) Position Raised by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,716 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $152,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $394,346.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.49, for a total transaction of $26,534,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,170,484.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,635,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,631,017. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $97.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $81.78 and a 12 month high of $109.98. The company has a market capitalization of $281.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $124.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Walmart to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.04.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

