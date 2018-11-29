Walmart Inc (WMT) Major Shareholder Sells $26,534,750.00 in Stock

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.49, for a total value of $26,534,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,170,484.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.21. The stock had a trading volume of 367,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,865,764. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $281.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.35. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.78 and a fifty-two week high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $124.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.86 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 1.01%. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Walmart to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.04.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 836.2% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,511,548 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,064,000 after buying an additional 4,922,857 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,431.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,322,500 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $284,572,000 after buying an additional 3,105,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $265,661,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 27.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,208,910 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,146,539,000 after buying an additional 2,608,732 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,679,652 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,766,712,000 after buying an additional 1,660,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

