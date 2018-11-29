Wajax (WJX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.45

Wajax Corp (TSE:WJX) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$18.45 and last traded at C$18.45, with a volume of 26353 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.17.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WJX. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wajax from C$28.50 to C$29.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wajax from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Wajax from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.00 target price on shares of Wajax in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio is 49.78%.

Wajax Company Profile (TSE:WJX)

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to transportation, forestry, industrial and commercial, construction, oil sands, mining, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, and mining and oil sands equipment.

