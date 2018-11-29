W. R. Grace & Co (GRA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $67.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.44% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “W. R. Grace & Co. produces specialty chemicals. They primarily operate through the following two business segments: Davison Chemicals and Performance Chemicals. Davison Chemicals manufactures catalysts (fluid cracking, hydroprocessing and polyolein) and silica and zeolite absorbents. Performance Chemicals produces specialty construction and building materials, along with container and closure sealants. “

Get W. R. Grace & Co alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GRA. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on W. R. Grace & Co from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $86.00 target price on W. R. Grace & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. R. Grace & Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.56.

NYSE GRA traded up $2.16 on Wednesday, hitting $62.36. 744,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,434. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.59. W. R. Grace & Co has a 52-week low of $58.48 and a 52-week high of $75.59.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $494.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.23 million. W. R. Grace & Co had a positive return on equity of 98.65% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. W. R. Grace & Co’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 14.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 37.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 110.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and other petroleum-based products; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W. R. Grace & Co (GRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Grace & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Grace & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.