Vulcan Materials (VMC) Stake Lessened by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 42.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,103 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 54,200 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Vulcan Materials worth $8,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 28.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,119,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $789,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,129 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 19.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,499,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,102,000 after purchasing an additional 562,427 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,359,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,366,000 after purchasing an additional 86,964 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,518,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,016,000 after purchasing an additional 86,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 210.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,214,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,706,000 after purchasing an additional 823,657 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Nomura started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Stephens set a $125.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.45.

In other Vulcan Materials news, Chairman J Thomas Hill purchased 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $101.66 per share, with a total value of $198,745.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 57,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,997.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.89. 2,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,225. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $82.52 and a 12-month high of $141.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.40. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

