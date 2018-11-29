Volution Group PLC (FAN) Insider Anthony J. Reading Sells 5,000 Shares

Volution Group PLC (LON:FAN) insider Anthony J. Reading sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16), for a total value of £8,250 ($10,780.09).

Volution Group stock opened at GBX 160 ($2.09) on Thursday. Volution Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 172 ($2.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 224 ($2.93).

Volution Group (LON:FAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The company reported GBX 14.50 ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of GBX 14.50 ($0.19).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 22nd will be issued a GBX 2.98 ($0.04) dividend. This is a boost from Volution Group’s previous dividend of $1.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.61%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Volution Group in a report on Friday, August 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on shares of Volution Group in a report on Friday, August 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Volution Group in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Volution Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 225.40 ($2.95).

Volution Group Company Profile

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ventilation Group and OEM (Torin-Sifan). The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

