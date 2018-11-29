Volution Group (FAN) Hits New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Volution Group PLC (LON:FAN) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as GBX 155 ($2.03) and last traded at GBX 160 ($2.09), with a volume of 157595 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155 ($2.03).

Specifically, insider Anthony J. Reading sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16), for a total transaction of £8,250 ($10,780.09). Also, insider Ronnie George bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.22) per share, for a total transaction of £17,000 ($22,213.51).

FAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Volution Group in a report on Friday, August 10th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on shares of Volution Group in a report on Friday, August 10th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Volution Group in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Volution Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Volution Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 225.40 ($2.95).

Volution Group (LON:FAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The company reported GBX 14.50 ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 14.50 ($0.19).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 22nd will be issued a GBX 2.98 ($0.04) dividend. This is a boost from Volution Group’s previous dividend of $1.46. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 22nd.

About Volution Group (LON:FAN)

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ventilation Group and OEM (Torin-Sifan). The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

