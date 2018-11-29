Vodafone Group (VOD) Shares Gap Up to $20.91

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.36, but opened at $20.91. Vodafone Group shares last traded at $21.26, with a volume of 1067202 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on VOD shares. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. BidaskClub raised Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.36.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.5455 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Vodafone Group by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,321 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Vodafone Group by 722.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/vodafone-group-vod-shares-gap-up-to-20-91.html.

Vodafone Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

See Also: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.