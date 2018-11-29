Vodafone Group (VOD) Shares Gap Up to $20.91

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.36, but opened at $20.91. Vodafone Group shares last traded at $21.26, with a volume of 1067202 shares.
A number of research analysts have commented on VOD shares. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. BidaskClub raised Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.36.
The firm has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Vodafone Group by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,321 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Vodafone Group by 722.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vodafone Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VOD)
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.
