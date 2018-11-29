Vodafone Group (VOD) Given a GBX 243 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 243 ($3.18) price objective on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VOD. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. BNP Paribas set a GBX 176 ($2.30) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America set a GBX 202 ($2.64) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 215.30 ($2.81).

LON VOD opened at GBX 168.20 ($2.20) on Wednesday. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of GBX 197.45 ($2.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 239.65 ($3.13).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.93%.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez bought 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 158 ($2.06) per share, for a total transaction of £2,480.60 ($3,241.34). Also, insider Michel Demare bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.20) per share, with a total value of £84,000 ($109,760.88). Insiders have purchased 238,134 shares of company stock valued at $39,437,502 over the last 90 days.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

