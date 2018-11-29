Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) Stake Boosted by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,157 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,278 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOD. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 6,071,825 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $131,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,176 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 351.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,661 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,049,000 after buying an additional 1,006,279 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,406,409 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $52,219,000 after buying an additional 677,202 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,777,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $116,140,000 after buying an additional 612,039 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOD opened at $21.69 on Thursday. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $32.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a $0.5455 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Cfra raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

