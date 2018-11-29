Vocera Communications (VCRA) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) rose 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.77 and last traded at $39.71. Approximately 596,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 262,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.73.

VCRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -131.80 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.46.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $70,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 76,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,690,337.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Brent D. Lang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $338,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 76,429 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,996. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,157,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,487,000 after buying an additional 114,353 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 10.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 20.1% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 83,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 13,941 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 14.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,352 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 94.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 45,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 22,010 shares in the last quarter.

Vocera Communications Company Profile (NYSE:VCRA)

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

