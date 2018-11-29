Vivint Solar (VSLR) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.15

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 77965 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

VSLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Vivint Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. JMP Securities raised Vivint Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vivint Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $830.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.39). Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 50.31% and a net margin of 61.71%. The business had revenue of $77.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vivint Solar Inc will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Bywater sold 7,000 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $35,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 764,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,828,526.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider L. Chance Allred sold 18,715 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $92,077.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,268.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 485,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,703,482. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSLR. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivint Solar in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 312.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 21,276 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Vivint Solar by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 33,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 23,065 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vivint Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Vivint Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR)

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Residential, and Commercial and Industrial. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates.

