Virtus Investment Partners Inc (VRTS) Holdings Cut by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 431,580 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 13,702 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 6.04% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $49,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRTS. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 533,272 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $69,475,000 after purchasing an additional 275,535 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,016,158 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $130,017,000 after purchasing an additional 86,152 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 183.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,920 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,017,000 after purchasing an additional 60,838 shares during the period. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,545,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 532,880 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $60,615,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

VRTS stock opened at $95.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $688.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. Virtus Investment Partners Inc has a fifty-two week low of $91.18 and a fifty-two week high of $138.02.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The closed-end fund reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.06 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners Inc will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on Virtus Investment Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.67.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

