Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.21% of Vanguard Russell 1000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1,763.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Comerica Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the third quarter valued at about $472,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the third quarter worth about $523,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the second quarter worth about $759,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VONE traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $125.39. The company had a trading volume of 273 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,245. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12-month low of $116.14 and a 12-month high of $135.26.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (VONE)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/virtu-financial-llc-takes-position-in-vanguard-russell-1000-vone.html.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.