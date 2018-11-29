Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 48,563 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 48,563 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 350.4% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 516.7% in the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 152.6% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 96.3% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 4,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

In other Williams Companies news, Director Michael A. Creel purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.77 per share, for a total transaction of $644,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,773.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chad J. Zamarin purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.69 per share, for a total transaction of $64,225.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,239.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 38,500 shares of company stock worth $993,625 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMB. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.81.

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.54. 20,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,280,563. Williams Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $33.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 215.87%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/virtu-financial-llc-purchases-48563-shares-of-williams-companies-inc-wmb.html.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.