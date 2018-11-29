Virtu Financial LLC Boosts Position in ConocoPhillips (COP)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,809 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 541.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Glenda Mae Schwarz sold 18,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $1,343,454.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,903.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $66.74. 322,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,989,563. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $49.72 and a twelve month high of $80.24. The firm has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a PE ratio of 111.23, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The energy producer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 billion. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 12th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.33%.

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.37.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/virtu-financial-llc-boosts-position-in-conocophillips-cop.html.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.