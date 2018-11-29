Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 37,669 Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $113,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at $235,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $434,000.

Shares of XSLV traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.34. 166,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,668. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $42.80 and a 12-month high of $51.25.

