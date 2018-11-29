Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (VIPS) Stake Decreased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,592,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 424,100 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.70% of Vipshop worth $28,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 125.7% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 328,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 182,966 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 18.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,167,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,430 shares during the last quarter. Wilks Brothers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter worth $5,887,000. Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 14.8% in the third quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 4,689,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,264,000 after purchasing an additional 603,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 122.4% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 279,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 153,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $5.59 on Thursday. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.71.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Vipshop had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $17.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on VIPS shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on Vipshop to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Vipshop from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.05.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men shoes for casual and formal occasions; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

