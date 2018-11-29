Viewray (VRAY) Trading 5.7% Higher

Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) shares traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. 1,803,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 1,115,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Viewray in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub cut Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut Viewray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Viewray in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Viewray in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viewray presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $625.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). Viewray had a negative net margin of 105.09% and a negative return on equity of 105.63%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Viewray Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott William Drake bought 60,000 shares of Viewray stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $388,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shahriar Matin bought 25,000 shares of Viewray stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $161,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,787,702 shares of company stock valued at $25,549,944 over the last three months. Company insiders own 43.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRAY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Viewray by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,011,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,183,000 after buying an additional 1,124,417 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Viewray during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,191,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Viewray during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Viewray by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 116,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 33,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HealthCor Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Viewray during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,609,000.

About Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

